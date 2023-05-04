JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives $154.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

