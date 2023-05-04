JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.4% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.20. The stock has a market cap of $398.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

