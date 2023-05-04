JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Overweight

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

SEOAY stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.