Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $10,350.00

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £103.50 ($129.31) and last traded at £100.84 ($125.99), with a volume of 805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,940 ($124.19).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,292.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,493.49. The company has a market cap of £639.80 million, a PE ratio of 5,248.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98.
About Judges Scientific
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
