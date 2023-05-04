Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in April

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

JGHAF opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $35.00.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

