Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in April

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
JGHAF opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $35.00.
