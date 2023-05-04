KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.47 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 15.88%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Institutional Trading of KAR Auction Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,522,000 after buying an additional 1,592,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $10,776,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $13,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after buying an additional 549,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $4,287,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About KAR Auction Services

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

