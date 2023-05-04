KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.47 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 15.88%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.
KAR Auction Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.66.
Institutional Trading of KAR Auction Services
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,522,000 after buying an additional 1,592,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $10,776,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $13,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after buying an additional 549,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $4,287,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About KAR Auction Services
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.