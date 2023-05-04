KeyCorp Weighs in on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,646,000 after buying an additional 371,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 450,110 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,391,000 after acquiring an additional 191,299 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,871,000 after acquiring an additional 231,116 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

