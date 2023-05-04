Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Given a C$1.18 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.18 price objective by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 345.28% from the company’s current price.
Kidoz Stock Up 29.3 %
CVE:KIDZ opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. Kidoz has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of C$34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of -1.39.
Kidoz Company Profile
