Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Given a C$1.18 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.18 price objective by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 345.28% from the company’s current price.

Kidoz Stock Up 29.3 %

CVE:KIDZ opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. Kidoz has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of C$34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of -1.39.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.