Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.52

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as low as $6.26. Kingfisher shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 40,098 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 230 ($2.87) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.