Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 5.1% in April

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 380,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KFS shares. StockNews.com lowered Kingsway Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Insider Activity at Kingsway Financial Services
In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $586,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,869.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $586,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,869.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Paul Hannon acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,697 shares of company stock valued at $212,136. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kingsway Financial Services Stock Up 4.5 %
KFS opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.60.
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsway Financial Services (KFS)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.