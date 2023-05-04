Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 5.1% in April

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 380,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KFS shares. StockNews.com lowered Kingsway Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Activity at Kingsway Financial Services

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $586,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,869.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $586,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,869.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Paul Hannon acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,697 shares of company stock valued at $212,136. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Up 4.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

KFS opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

