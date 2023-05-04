KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) CEO Acquires $267,500.00 in Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 25,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,941.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $722.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 356.67 and a quick ratio of 272.77. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.46%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -260.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. TheStreet downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

