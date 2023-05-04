KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) COO W Patrick Mattson Buys 8,000 Shares

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 356.67, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.84. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -260.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

