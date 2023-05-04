Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.80

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 385447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Kohl’s Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -444.44%.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 236,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 161,983 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

