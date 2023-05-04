Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $55.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSE KTB opened at $44.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.65%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

