KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
KOSÉ Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of KSRYY opened at $23.57 on Thursday. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90.
KOSÉ Company Profile
