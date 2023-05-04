KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

KOSÉ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KSRYY opened at $23.57 on Thursday. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

