Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Koss has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Koss in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

