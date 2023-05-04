Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Releases Earnings Results

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Natixis bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

