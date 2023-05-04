Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Down 5.9% in April

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE KRO opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.44%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

