Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KHNGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

