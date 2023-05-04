Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KIROY. HSBC upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Investec upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

Shares of KIROY opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

About Kumba Iron Ore

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.2202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%.

(Get Rating)

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.

See Also

