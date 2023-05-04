Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,565 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.39. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

