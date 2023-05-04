Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.68 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average is $65.96.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,028,828.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lantheus by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1,973.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

