Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $81.64, but opened at $85.06. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $84.21, with a volume of 620,856 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $183,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,322.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $6,647,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.