LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $118.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.14.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in LCI Industries by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $3,361,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,353,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in LCI Industries by 49.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 25.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $112.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.19. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $139.89.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.