Leah F. Belsky Sells 23,333 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $280,929.32. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,216,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coursera Stock Down 1.2 %

COUR opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 277.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

