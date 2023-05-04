Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 5.5% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $438.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

