Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.37, but opened at $32.39. Leggett & Platt shares last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 175,777 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 451,175 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after acquiring an additional 406,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

