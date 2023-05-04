Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Leidos by 8.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

