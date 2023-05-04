Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $84.87 and last traded at $85.12, with a volume of 412094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.32.

The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

