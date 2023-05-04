Leju (NYSE:LEJU) vs. LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Financial Survey

Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Leju shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Leju shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Leju and LuxUrban Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Leju.

This table compares Leju and LuxUrban Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju $343.18 million 0.17 -$89.67 million N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels $43.83 million 1.87 -$11.18 million ($0.37) -7.35

LuxUrban Hotels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leju.

Profitability

This table compares Leju and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju N/A N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels -20.20% -80.87% -6.98%

Summary

Leju beats LuxUrban Hotels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

