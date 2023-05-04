LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Short Interest Up 5.8% in April

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,900 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 576,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,243,000 after purchasing an additional 87,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 891,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMAT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

