Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Lenovo Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

