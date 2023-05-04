Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.50.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Light & Wonder news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $443,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,375,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $128,003,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $114,857,000. Finally, Stone House Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $104,627,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Light & Wonder from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

