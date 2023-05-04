Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Lowered to $62.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNW. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Light & Wonder stock opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.50.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.13 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 146.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,773,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

