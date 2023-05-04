Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards Sells 1,000 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $16,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Limoneira Stock Performance

LMNR opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $298.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.66. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Limoneira by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Limoneira by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Limoneira by 151.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.