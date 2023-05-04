Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in April

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,704,700 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 18,812,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 551.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liontown Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Liontown Resources in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Liontown Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LINRF opened at C$1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.46. Liontown Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$2.00.

About Liontown Resources

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

