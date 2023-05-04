Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells $44,950.00 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shauna Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of Lithia Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $217.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LAD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

