Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.91.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 118.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,032,000 after purchasing an additional 422,882 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,650,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,736,000 after buying an additional 402,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,165,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,733,000 after buying an additional 157,401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after buying an additional 323,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,503,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,438,000 after buying an additional 279,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

