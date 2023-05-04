London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Purchases £266,064.33 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand bought 3,257 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,169 ($102.06) per share, for a total transaction of £266,064.33 ($332,414.21).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Martin Brand purchased 4,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,328 ($104.05) per share, for a total transaction of £335,285.28 ($418,897.15).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand purchased 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,002 ($99.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,087,071.70 ($1,358,160.54).

On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brand purchased 10,495 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,058 ($100.67) per share, for a total transaction of £845,687.10 ($1,056,580.58).

On Friday, April 21st, Martin Brand sold 7,325 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,020 ($100.20), for a total value of £587,465 ($733,964.27).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($98.89), for a total value of £782,002 ($977,013.99).

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Brand purchased 14,313 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,885 ($98.51) per share, for a total transaction of £1,128,580.05 ($1,410,020.05).

On Thursday, April 13th, Martin Brand purchased 8,612 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,015 ($100.14) per share, for a total transaction of £690,251.80 ($862,383.56).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($97.49), for a total value of £1,042,246.71 ($1,302,157.31).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Brand bought 8,661 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,916 ($98.90) per share, for a total transaction of £685,604.76 ($856,577.66).

On Monday, April 3rd, Martin Brand bought 14,301 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,789 ($97.31) per share, for a total transaction of £1,113,904.89 ($1,391,685.27).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,318 ($103.92) on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6,710 ($83.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,612 ($107.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,771.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,645.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. The company has a market capitalization of £41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,984.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 75.30 ($0.94) dividend. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,697.84%.

LSEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($131.18) to £102 ($127.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($119.32) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.94) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.69) to GBX 9,900 ($123.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.42).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Further Reading

