Lords Group Trading’s (LORD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.50) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.52% from the stock’s current price.

Lords Group Trading Stock Up 5.5 %

Lords Group Trading stock opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.82 million and a PE ratio of 1,812.50. Lords Group Trading has a 12 month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 93 ($1.16).

About Lords Group Trading

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

