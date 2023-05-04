Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 146.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 694,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,277,000 after purchasing an additional 412,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 315.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,198,000 after purchasing an additional 398,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,825,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,196.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,726,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the period.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,981,570 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.87.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $210.40 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.91 and its 200 day moving average is $200.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.