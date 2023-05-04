Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth $53,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 31.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth $74,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.81. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

