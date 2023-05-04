Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $705,000 Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Equity Bancshares worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 56,191 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $345.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.70 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,159.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.70 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,159.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $149,660 and sold 5,966 shares worth $179,872. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

