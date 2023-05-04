Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after acquiring an additional 274,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,527,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $811,701.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $62,543.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,588 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.89 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

