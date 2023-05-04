Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $777,000 Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of REGENXBIO worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 3.8 %

RGNX opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.07.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.