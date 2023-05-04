Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $833,000 Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Price Performance

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.18.

Insider Activity

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,398.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WFRD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Weatherford International Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

See Also

