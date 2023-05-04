Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,756 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 168.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $142.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.34 and its 200 day moving average is $167.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

