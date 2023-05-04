Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,015,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,279,000 after purchasing an additional 87,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,929,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,448,000 after purchasing an additional 139,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 659,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 39.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

