Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 32,043 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,043 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $306,666,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 561.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 274,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after buying an additional 233,116 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Repligen by 435.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 266,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after buying an additional 217,052 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $36,401,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,126,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $163.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.35. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

