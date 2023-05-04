Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HGV. Bank of America began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Shares of HGV opened at $42.60 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

